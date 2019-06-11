Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods will be looking to build on a strong performance in the final round of the Memorial Tournament when he tees off later this week sporting +1100 odds to win the US Open at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Woods claimed a share of ninth place at the Memorial as a +1100 wager, marking his third top-ten finish in four outings ahead of the first round of the 119th US Open on Thursday morning at Pebble Beach.

A three-time winner at the US Open, Woods has returned to his familiar championship form in recent months after enduring lengthy struggles both on and off the course. The 43-year-old failed to make the cut in his past two appearances at the US Open, contributing to a dismal stretch dating back to 2013 in which he missed the cut on five occasions in nine overall major tournament appearances.

Woods turned the corner last year, finishing in sixth at the Open Championship and capturing a share of second place at the 2018 PGA Championship. Woods’ long-awaited return to glory then finally came at this year’s Masters, where he picked up his first major tournament win since 2008 as a +1400 wager.

However, Woods will face a massive challenge from Brooks Koepka, who arrives at Pebble Beach as a +800 co-favorite on the golf odds as he looks to become the first golfer to post three straight US Open wins since 1905.

Koepka rebounded from a shaky opening round to successfully defend his US Open title last year at Shinnecock Hills, and he has climbed to the top of the world golf rankings while posting back-to-back wins at the PGA Championship, as well as a second-place finish at this year’s Masters as a +2000 bet. In addition, Koepka turned in an eighth-place performance in his last appearance at Pebble Beach three years ago.

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy both join Koepka at the top of the US Open odds board at +800. Jordan Spieth leads the middle of the pack at +1800, followed by Patrick Cantlay at +2000, while four golfers are knotted at +2500 including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Xander Schaufflele.

Johnson turned in a second-place finish at the PGA Championship as +800 chalk, and has finished in the top four in four of his last five US Open appearances, including the 2016 win that marks his lone major tournament victory.

McIlroy posted a dominating win at last weekend’s Canadian Open to pay out on +1000 odds, but he has failed to make the cut in his past three trips to the US Open.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images