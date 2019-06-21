Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carsen Edwards provided a jolt of energy every time he took the floor over the course of his three seasons at Purdue. Now, he’ll look to do the same in Boston.

The Celtics garnered the third pick in the second round — 33rd overall — via a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. The C’s used the selection on Edwards, a volume-scoring guard who has the potential to quickly become a fan favorite in Boston.

For a mid-level prospect like Edwards, it’s near-impossible to guess where you might end up heading into draft night. The 21-year-old seems pleased with how things shook out.

“I feel good. I mean, I enjoyed my workout there. I enjoy the city, so I think it will be a good spot. We’re just gonna see what happens,” Edwards said, as captured by Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston.

When asked how it feels to have years of hard work pay off, Edwards provided an answer that surely will be well-received by green teamers.

“I feel like it’s more of just the beginning, in a way,” Edwards. “I’m glad to be here. It’s just the beginning, man. I’m still starting over here.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-/USA TODAY Sports Images