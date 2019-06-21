Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems inevitable that Kyrie Irving will leave the Boston Celtics, and if that indeed is the case, it sounds like the C’s have been kept abreast of that information.

Earlier in the week, a report surfaced from The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach that the point guard had “essentially ghosted” the Celtics recently. Of course, all signs over the last weeks/months have been point to Irving leaving the Celtics for either the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets, with the Nets looking like the increasingly likely destination of late.

While appearing on NBC Sports Boston’s NBA Draft coverage on Thursday, Celts president of basketball operations Danny Ainge indicated that Irving actually has been pretty communicative.

“Kyrie’s been good. He’s returned calls, he’s returned messages, he’s been excellent,” Ainge said. “Kyrie has always been respectful with me. Our one-on-one relationship has been good and he’s been open and honest with me from day one. I have no issues at all with Kyrie. And I think that all the speculation I really don’t pay that much attention to it. So I didn’t even know that they ghosted us was even out there, I had no idea.”

Now, Ainge very well could be bluffing –,only he, Irving and a select few others probably know. And if we read into the comments of co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, it sounds like they’re pretty well prepared for Irving and Al Horford to be gone once free agency opens.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images