The latest buzz surrounding Kemba Walker indicates the Boston Celtics have emerged as front-runners to land the free agent, but how well would the star point guard fit in Brad Stevens’ system?

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose actually thinks Walker would be a better fit for the Celtics than Kyrie Irving.

“I think his attitude, his ability to be a teammate, and fit in with the other young pieces of the Boston Celtics is going to be a lot better than even Kyrie Irving was,” Rose said Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “And I think this will be a terrific signing for the Boston Celtics.”

Rose went on to explain the previous successes of guards like Isaiah Thomas and Terry Rozier in Stevens’ system bode well for a player like Walker.

Of course, this is all just speculative, and if the Celtics manage to land Walker, their hopes of winning another NBA title will remain alive.

We’ll have to wait until the free agent window opens Sunday to see if Danny Ainge and the C’s go all in for the point guard.

