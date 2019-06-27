Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re at the point where it would be a surprise if Kemba Walker doesn’t sign with the Boston Celtics.

Rumors connecting the star point guard to the Celtics first popped up Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, additional reports labeled Boston as the favorites in the looming sweepstakes for Walker, who become a legitimate star in his eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. However, none of those reports came from Adrian Wojnarowski, the premier NBA insider.

Well, all that changed Thursday morning, when Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are the frontrunners to sign Walker. Moments later, he went on “SportsCenter” and offered his firmest report yet on Walker and the Celtics.

(You can click here to watch Wojnarowski’s “SportsCenter” appearance.)

“The Celtics have emerged as a strong frontrunner to sign Kemba Walker once free agency begins next week,” Wojnarowski said. “Barring an unforeseen change of events here, Kemba Walker is going to leave Charlotte. He’s going to head to Boston, where, with Kyrie Irving on his way out, Boston is poised now to replace one All-Star point guard with a three-time All-Star point guard in Kemba Walker.”

That’s as definitive as it gets.

Walker would be a no-joke add for the Celtics. The 29-year-old averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season while tying a career high in rebounds (4.4) and posting the second-best assists per game of his career (5.9). He’s a 35.7 percent 3-point shooter over the course of his career.

However, using Walker to replace Kyrie Irving might not be the smartest course of action for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images