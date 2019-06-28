Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Soccer fans can unite as one Friday afternoon in Boston.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Boston City Hall Plaza will host an outdoor viewing party for the United States versus France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal game. Boston will show the game on large screens, and the event is free and open to the public. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The USA-France game is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated contest of the tournament. It pits USA, the betting favorite to repeat as World Cup winner, against France, the host nation and oddsmakers’ second favorite to hoist women’s soccer’s most prestigious trophy.

The game will take place in Paris, and ticket prices are spiking to astronomical levels. For people in this region who aren’t fortunate enough to attend the game live, Boston Women’s World Cup viewing party might be the next best thing.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images