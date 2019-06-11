Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Instead of holding their final OTAs of the 2019 offseason, the New England Patriots elected to do a little team building over some paintball.

And while the team appeared to bond over the activity at Boston Paintball on Monday, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for Kyle Van Noy.

In a Twitch stream Tuesday, the linebacker told teammate Dont’a Hightower that he got in the face by a paintball.

“I got hit, I’m telling you,” he said, as transcribed by NBCSports Boston. “This paintball hit me in the mask, and the mask hit my tooth and my (expletive) still hurts.”

When pressed further about who nailed him, he revealed it was Bill Belichick.

(You can watch the clip here.)

The Patriots will convene for training camp later this summer. So, at least he’s got some time for the pain to wear off.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images