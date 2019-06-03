Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball will kick off its 2019 draft Monday night in Secaucus, N.J. in the first of the three-night process.

The first night of the 40-round draft will consist of 78 picks. The Boston Red Sox hold the No. 43 and No. 69 picks in the opening night of the draft, while the Baltimore Orioles will make the first selection for just the second time in league history.

Here’s how you can watch Monday night’s event:

When: Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLB.com

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images