Could Dallas Keuchel finally be on his way to signing with a team?

The free-agent pitcher has been linked to teams throughout the Major League Baseball season — including the New York Yankees — but now a National League team reportedly has emerged as the new favorite.

MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand reported, citing sources, the Atlanta Braves “emerged as the frontrunners” to sign Keuchel. Feinsand also noted the Yankees still are interested, but the Braves are “making a push.”

According to a source, the Braves have emerged as frontrunners to sign Dallas Keuchel. Yankees remain in the mix, but Atlanta appears to be making a push. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 6, 2019

We saw Craig Kimbrel reportedly agree to a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Could this now be Keuchel’s time to be claimed off the market?

Keuchel certainly would provide a boost to Atlanta’s rotation — one that currently totes a 4.38 ERA. Plus, Braves the left-hander already is familiar with Braves catcher Brian McCann, as the two played together with the Houston Astros.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images