With NBA free agency a little more than 24 hours away, the Boston Celtics are starting to make some offers.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics have extended a qualifying offer to Terry Rozier. Rozier has been involved in plenty of offseason rumors suggesting he’s explored other options in the NBA, although Boston has been said to have made re-signing the guard a priority.
With the C’s still pursuing the likes of Kemba Walker, however, there still may be a need to clear cap space to sign him, meaning Boston could potentially rescind Rozier’s offer if need be.
Additionally, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Boston has extended an offer to Daniel Theis, as well.
NBA free agency officially begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images