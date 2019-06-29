Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a busy day across the pond Saturday, with the Red Sox and Yankees playing the first-ever MLB series at London Stadium.

But Boston’s attempt at a comeback fell short as New York walked away with a 17-13 victory. Boston utilized eight pitchers in Game 1 of the two-game set despite racking up 13 runs and 17 hits across nine frames.

The Red Sox fall to 44-39 with the loss, while the Yankees climb to 53-28 with the win.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Unpredictable.

C’mon, there’s no way you could have predicted this one.

ON THE BUMP

— It didn’t take long for Porcello to get knocked around in Saturday’s game. Luke Voit got the scoring started early for the Yankees, lancing a double off Porcello into center field with one out in the first.

And daaaa @Yankees are on the board first, thanks to a RBI-double from Luke Voit 💪 pic.twitter.com/3Qta7Fa9jD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

Didi Gregorius and Edwin Encarnacion would launch two more doubles off Porcello to give the Yankees a four-run lead. He capped off his dismal outing by letting up a two-run blast to Aaron Hicks, the first (but certainly not the last) home run to be hit in London in MLB history.

Porcello was only able to secure one out in Saturday’s contest.

— The Sox turned to Colten Brewer to help stop the bleeding, and he did just that by getting the two outs remaining in the first.

— Steven Wright took over in the second inning. Despite pitching a scoreless second, however, Wright’s brief outing was marred by a Brett Gardner two-run home run that allowed New York to retake the lead.

Wright allowed two earned runs five hits and struck out two in his two innings of work.

— Mike Shawaryn got the ball in the fourth and would quickly get into some trouble of his own. After allowing New York to load the bases, Shawaryn walked home the Yankees’ ninth run. The righty allowed New York to break open the game one batter later on a bases-clearing double from DJ LeMahieu.

Shawaryn’s afternoon would only get worse as the Yankees took a 14-6 lead off an Aaron Judge two-run homer.

It wouldn't be a proper introduction to MLB if @TheJudge44 didn't go yard at least once…right? 👨‍⚖️#LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/AT1kYB6RW0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

Shawaryn stayed on the mound for the fifth, but didn’t get very far. He was pulled from the game after giving up the Yankees’ 15th run of the game on a Gregorius single.

— Josh Taylor came in to do some damage control in the fifth, but wouldn’t get away unscathed. Despite giving up two runs on a LeMahieu single to left field, however, he would get the Sox out of a jam to end the inning.

— Ryan Braiser gave the Sox a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

— Hector Velazquez pitched his own 1-2-3 innings in the seventh and eighth, striking out three in the process.

— Marcus Walden came out for the ninth, giving up just one hit before retiring the remaining batters.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— After getting knocked around in the top of the inning, the Red Sox made sure to strike back in the first, starting with a _ from Rafael Devers. Thanks to a sacrifice fly from Christian Vazquez and RBI single from Brock Holt, Boston would quickly cut New York’s lead in half.

Michael Chavis tied things up at six with a three-run homer over the center field wall.

I SWEAR YOU’LL NEVER SEE ANYTHING LIKE THIS EVER AGAIN. #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/zsFFypUryQ — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2019

— After allowing the Yankees to take a 17-6 lead, Boston would get one back in the sixth on a solo home run by Jackie Brackley Jr.

— Boston would do some damage of their own in the seventh, starting with a three-run shot from Chavis, his second home run (and sixth run batted in) of the game.

Marco Hernandez would follow that up with an RBI single to bring Boston within six. New York would walk Xander Bogaerts in the very next at-bat, but a wild pitch would bring Mookie Betts home for the Sox’s 12th run of the game. J.D. Martinez would give the Sox their sixth run of the inning on a double to right field.

— The Sox had a chance to tie the game with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth. But the opportunity was quickly squandered as Hernandez grounded out to end the inning.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Check out this impressive catch made by Braiser in the sixth.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Yankees will finish up the London Series on Sunday. First pitch from London Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images