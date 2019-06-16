Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Anthony Davis reportedly heading to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kyrie Irving reportedly set to join the Brooklyn Nets, it’s time for the Boston Celtics to focus on bolstering what’s left of their core.

Danny Ainge’s primary target? Well, he’s no Davis, but he still is really good.

The Celtics have had the “deepest conversations” with the Houston Rockets about trading for star big man Clint Capela, according to NBA insider Steve Kyler. However, the Celtics appear to be in a bidding war with the Nets, a team being mentioned in seemingly every NBA rumors story these days.

Check out these tweets from Kyler:

No sense of that being considered, I think Capela ends up in either Boston or Brooklyn, depending on how the draft/free agency plays out. https://t.co/SIKCPxdT6R — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 16, 2019

Brooklyn's primary focus has been the draft and clearing as much space for free agency… The two teams, I heard had the deepest conversations on Capela were Boston #1 and Brooklyn #2… with KD uncertain, we'll see. https://t.co/1gBAxS88iG — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 16, 2019

Capela would be a no-joke add for the Celtics. In 67 games last season, the 25-year-old Swiss forward averaged 16.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Those numbers were up from 2017-18, when he averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.9 blocks.

Of Course, Al Horford needs to be mentioned in this conversation.

The veteran forward can opt back into his current deal and play for one year at roughly $29 million, or he could decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent. Horford could become trait bait if he chooses the former, while the latter scenario would make a new contract with Boston less likely. If Horford hits the open market, Boston reportedly would have to offer long-term security for the Florida product to return.

As for Capela, he signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension last summer. There’s virtually no way for he, Horford and Gordon Hayward to fit on the Celtics payroll without significantly handcuffing the franchise going forward.

With this game of NBA musical chairs only just beginning, it’s clear that Boston is in for a fascinating offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images