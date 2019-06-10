The entire basketball world seemingly is convinced that Kyrie Irving will leave the Boston Celtics in free agency. And hey, maybe the Celtics themselves believe the star point guard will walk.
However, the C’s aren’t about to let Irving bolt without throwing their hat in the ring.
The Celtics “still” plan to make an offer to the 27-year-old, NBA insider Steve Kyler reported Monday. Kyler also noted that money doesn’t seem to be a priority for Irving as he prepares for the next step in his career.
In other Celtics-related news, Boston reportedly is shifting its focus toward strengthening a core of young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
One of their reported targets? Houston Rockets star big man Clint Capela.
