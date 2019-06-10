Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a four-game absence, J.D. Martinez is back.

The Boston Red Sox slugger has been out with back spasms that forced him out of Thursday’s win over the Kansas City Royals. Martinez returns in time for Monday’s series opener of a four-game set against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. The 31-year-old will hit third and serve as the DH.

With Martinez back in action, Michael Chavis will come out of the lineup amid some recent struggles. Sam Travis will take over at first base and hit sixth.

Sandy Leon will catch Chris Sale. Mike Minor will start for the Rangers.

Here are the lineups for Monday’s Rangers-Red Sox game:

BOSTON RED SOX (34-32)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sam Travis, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (2-7, 3.84 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (34-30)

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Danny Santana, LF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Hunter Pence, DH

Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B

Logan Forsythe, 1B

Roughned Odor, 2B

Jeff Mathis, C

Mike Minor, RHP (5-4, 2.55 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images