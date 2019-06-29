Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, things can change. But while fully acknowledging that, it seems pretty safe to say Kemba Walker is going to be a Boston Celtics.

After initially emerging as a “stealth suitor” for the star point guard, the Celtics by Thursday were considered the front-runner for Walker. And during an appearance Saturday on “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said with more conviction than ever that Walker will be joining Boston.

“Boston is prepared, four years, $141 million,” Wojnarowski said. “They can still move some money around to get that max slot for him. He has moved on from Charlotte. (Walker and Boston) will get together on Sunday night as soon as they can at 6 p.m. Kemba Walker is on his way to the Celtics.”

Free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, but deals can’t be finalized until July 6. The NBA offseason always is crazy though, so you can never count on anything to be a done deal until pen is put to paper, but this one seems as close to set in stone as can be.

