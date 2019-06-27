Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are preparing for the potential departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, causing plenty of uncertainty for the offseason.

Of course, if Irving does in fact sign elsewhere, Boston will be in the market for a point guard. After Terry Rozier went on ESPN’s “First Take” and said he’d rather leave than return with the same squad, things got a little awkward. Well now that Irving is likely headed to Brooklyn, it’s become all the more likely that the Celtics might look to bring Rozier back.

Boston has until 5 p.m. ET Saturday to make Rozier a $4.28 million qualifying offer. If the deadline passes without an offer, the point guard becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The New York Knicks are one of the teams with interest in Rozier, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Here’s what he had to say about the Knicks and Rozier in the latest “Inside Pass With Shams”:

“New York is seen as a potential suitor for Celtics restricted free agent Terry Rozier, league sources said. The Knicks are targeting the biggest free agents in July — such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard — but will move toward signing high-level rotation players on possible one- or two-year deals should they miss out on the top of their list.”

The Knicks are leaning toward rotation players as opposed to offering a max contract to a “second or third-tier player”, Charania added.

Where Boston stands with Rozier remains to be seen, but time will tell if he receives any sort of offer from Danny Ainge and the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images