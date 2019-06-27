Tom Brady’s Twitter game only has gotten stronger in the short time he’s made the social media account, and Wednesday was no different.
The New England Patriots quarterback, as you probably saw, posted a photo to his account of him and Peyton Manning with the caption, “Spoiler alert … we were friends the whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!” Of course, the two have constantly been in the middle of the “who’s the better quarterback” debate for years.
And to the surprise of no one, the picture sent the Twitter-verse into a frenzy. Here are some of the best tweets:
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images