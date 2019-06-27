Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s Twitter game only has gotten stronger in the short time he’s made the social media account, and Wednesday was no different.

The New England Patriots quarterback, as you probably saw, posted a photo to his account of him and Peyton Manning with the caption, “Spoiler alert … we were friends the whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!” Of course, the two have constantly been in the middle of the “who’s the better quarterback” debate for years.

And to the surprise of no one, the picture sent the Twitter-verse into a frenzy. Here are some of the best tweets:

Crazy how in a couple years Brady isnt gunna be able to take a selfie because he’ll have a ring on every finger — Joe (@joe_bailen) June 26, 2019

Tom Brady with a fan. — Brian (@arriola_bri) June 26, 2019

Yo Peyton! Tell Tom about nationwide! — False Subtlety (@Straight_Noble) June 27, 2019

I didn’t know you can have insurance on goats 🐐🤔 — Fady Gharib (@fggharib35) June 26, 2019

Peyton came to see Tom's collection of rings. — Tricky Noob (@NoobTricky) June 26, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images