Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics reportedly are interested in a trade for Clint Capela. But how bad do Danny Ainge and Co. really want the Houston Rockets big man?

The Celtics, looking to bolster a core of young stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, have “seriously” engaged in talks about Capela, NBA insider Steve Kyler reported Sunday. The question, of course, is whether Capela has replaced Anthony Davis as the Celtics’ primary offseason target.

Kyler offered some context in a tweet Tuesday morning:

My sense is that is a Plan B or Plan C kind of option… https://t.co/1yIQZ91DYk — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 11, 2019

Make of that what you will.

Between Capela, Davis, Kyrie Irving and the injured Kevin Durant, the NBA offseason is shaping up to be a total bleep-show. Thankfully, you’ve got us to make sense of all this nonsense.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images