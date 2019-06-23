Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if their 6-1 loss Sunday to the Toronto Blue Jays wasn’t bad enough, the Boston Red Sox had to pull one of their hottest hitters from the game in the fourth inning.

Brock Holt exited Sunday’s contest after experiencing left hamstring tightness in the second inning. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Holt felt something when rounding third on the play and appeared to grab his leg as he walked off the field.

“(He’s) day-to-day,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Holt said he received treatment after exiting the game and aims to avoid a second stint on the injured list.

“I’m hoping this won’t be more than a day or so and we’ll play it by ear,” he said. “But I feel better right now. The treatment seemed to help. So hopefully, I’ll stay off the IL.”

Here are some more notes from Sunday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game:

— Boston is now 18-19 in home games this season following Sunday’s loss, during which they’ve given up 197 runs.

— Rick Porcello doesn’t seem to have nearly as much luck pitching day games.

The southpaw owns a 3.04 ERA across 50 1/3 innings pitched in night games and a 6.23 ERA through 43 1/3 innings pitched during the day.

— The Red Sox have gone a whopping 79 games without an extra-base hit from their lead-off batter in the first inning. In fact, they’ve only recorded seven hits so far this season.

Update: Red Sox with a ridiculous 79 straight games to start the season without their lead-off batter in the 1st inning getting an XBH or anything for that matter – SEVEN total hits 69 AB – 0 HR – 0 RBI – 21 K

.101/.215/.101/.317 brutal just an obsession of mine details pic.twitter.com/WoA2q8Jqdp — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 23, 2019

— That being said, Boston extended a 93-game extra-base hit streak thanks to an Eduardo Nuñez double in the ninth.

— Meanwhile, Cora expects Rafael Devers to re-enter the Red Sox’s lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The third baseman has been out of the starting lineup since Friday after being pulled from Wednesday’s game with right hamstring tightness.

