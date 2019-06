Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays was a bitter one, dropping to 18-19 in games at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora still is confident Boston can be contenders in the American League, but they aren’t there just yet.

“We’re still far from being where we’re supposed to be,” he said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

