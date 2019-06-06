Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox swept their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, but it didn’t come without at least one downside.

J.D. Martinez exited Thursday’s game in the fifth inning with back spasms, the third player to do so for the Sox this season. Martinez already had gone 1-for-2, including one run scored by the designated hitter.

After the game, manager Alex Cora said Martinez felt something in his back when turning around to gauge the line drive hit by Rafael Devers in the third inning. At that point, Cora didn’t think it made sense to keep him in the game.

“Hopefully it’s nothing and he’ll be able to play during the weekend,” the skipper said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

This isn’t the first time Martinez has been impacted by back spasms this season, however. In fact, this is third time since April 27 Martinez has missed a game or left a game with back spasms.

Cora is aware of the issue, but said all they can do to treat him and keep him on the field.

“Probably going to be a tough flight for him (back to Boston), but we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow,” he said.

The Sox will open a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, with Rick Porcello slated to take the mound for Boston. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are some more notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Royals game:

— Thursday marked Boston’s fourth series sweep of the season.

— Rafael Devers continued his hot streak on Thursday, going 1-for-3 against the Royals in the series finale, including two RBIs and one run scored.

The 22-year-old currently leads the Red Sox in hits (75), batting average (.316) and stolen bases (8).

— Christian Vazquez’s seventh-inning triple was the first the Sox have hit with two men out since July 29, 2017. In fact, Vazquez was the last person to hit a two-out triple for the Sox against — guess who — the Royals.

Triple for Christian Vázquez was the first coming with two out for #RedSox since Vázquez hit one on July 29, 2017 (also vs #Royals). — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) June 6, 2019

— Eduardo Nuñez hit a 110-mph line drive off of Royals starter Danny Duffy’s leg in the second. The lefty remained in the game, but bopped one off of Jackie Bradley Jr.’s helmet shortly after. (Bradley would remain in the game.)

Duffy takes a come-backer to the leg and he's out of the game. #Royals pic.twitter.com/ySkqZ7CYyF — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) June 6, 2019

That one looked like it hurt.

— Boston put seven pitchers on the mound in Thursday’s game. The staff allowed a combined 14 hits and five runs in the series finale, managing to strike out 11 players in the match.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images