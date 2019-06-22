Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than 24 hours after playing hero despite beginning the game on the bench, Christian Vazquez is back in lineup.

Vazquez entered the game in the eighth inning Friday night, and ultimately drilled a two-run walk-off homer in the 10th to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The catcher will start behind the plate and hit sixth Saturday afternoon in the middle contest of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Rafael Devers, who was considered day-to-day with hamstring tightness, did appear in Friday’s game off the bench, but won’t start Saturday. Eduardo Nunez will play third and hit ninth, while Brock Holt will bat fifth again for the Red Sox.

Brian Johnson gets the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Derek Law.

Here are both lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (42-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-1. 10.00 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (27-49)

Eric Sogard, DH

Vlad Guerrero Jr., 3B

Lourdes Gurriel, LF

Randal Grichuk, RF

Teoscar Hernandez, CF

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Freddy Galvis, SS

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Luke Maile, C

Derek Law, RHP (0-1, 5.16 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images