The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet Wednesday night in the middle game of their three-game set at Kauffman Stadium.
The Red Sox won Tuesday night’s series opener and will turn to Chris Sale for Game 2. The ace left-hander will be making the 300th appearance of his big league career. The Royals will counter with right-hander Jakob Junis.
As for the lineups, the only difference between Game 1 and Game 2 for Boston is that Sandy Leon will replace Christian Vazquez and catch Sale. The veteran backstop will bat ninth, with Jackie Bradley Jr. sliding up to the No. 8 spot.
Here are the lineups for both sides:
BOSTON RED SOX (31-29)
Mookie Betts, RF
Andrew Benintendi, LF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Rafael Devers, 3B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Brock Holt, 2B
Michael Chavis, 1B
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Sandy Leon, C
Chris Sale, LHP (1-7, 4.35 ERA)
KANSAS CITY ROYALS (19-41)
Whit Merrifield, RF
Adalberto Mondesi, SS
Alex Gordon, LF
Jorge Soler, DH
Cheslor Cuthbert, 1B
Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B
Nicky Lopez, 2B
Martin Maldonado, C
Billy Hamilton, CF
Jakob Junis, RHP (4-5, 5.35 ERA)
Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images