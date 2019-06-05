Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet Wednesday night in the middle game of their three-game set at Kauffman Stadium.

The Red Sox won Tuesday night’s series opener and will turn to Chris Sale for Game 2. The ace left-hander will be making the 300th appearance of his big league career. The Royals will counter with right-hander Jakob Junis.

As for the lineups, the only difference between Game 1 and Game 2 for Boston is that Sandy Leon will replace Christian Vazquez and catch Sale. The veteran backstop will bat ninth, with Jackie Bradley Jr. sliding up to the No. 8 spot.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

BOSTON RED SOX (31-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (1-7, 4.35 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (19-41)

Whit Merrifield, RF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Jorge Soler, DH

Cheslor Cuthbert, 1B

Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Martin Maldonado, C

Billy Hamilton, CF

Jakob Junis, RHP (4-5, 5.35 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images