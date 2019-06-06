Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Chris Sale and Boston Red Sox were taking care of business against the Kansas City Royals, news broke that Craig Kimbrel finally had found a home.

The former Red Sox closer reached a deal with the Chicago Cubs after a long, long free agency saga.

Boston never was in the running to bring back the fireballer, and the righty’s signing gives more closure to his tenure with the Sox.

After Wednesday’s night win, Alex Cora said he shot Kimbrel a text and that he has happy he has found a place.

“Good for him. Happy for him. Finally, he can go out there and do what he does,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s a great organization. They’re in a good spot. I’m very happy that he was able to finish the deal and go play baseball.”

Kimbrel is one of the best closers of his generation statistically, so safe to say he absolutely deserves to be on a major league roster. And while Cora’s happy for Kimbrel, he has to be glad the righty ended up in the National League.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images