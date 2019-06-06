Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale was lights out Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The ace lefty chucked a complete game shutout, striking out 12 while walking none as the Red Sox took an 8-0 win. His best moment came in the eighth inning, when Sale struck out the side on nine pitches for his second immaculate inning of the season.

Sale essentially had everything working. And after the game, he was quick to credit Sandy Leon behind the plate, saying the two had an incredible rhythm.

To hear more from Sale, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, brought to you by People’s United Bank.