Mookie Betts and Andrew The Boston Red Sox will be in the running for silverware at the 2019 ESPYS.

ESPN announced Wednesday the Boston Red Sox outfielders are nominees for three honors at the Worldwide Leader’s annual ceremony, which celebrates the best sports performances of the year. Betts, a 2018 World Series winner and the 2018 American League MVP, is one of four contenders for the “Best Male Athlete” award.

Betts also is a nominee for the “Best MLB Player” award. He rivals the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom, and the Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell in the category.

Benintendi’s incredible game-saving catch in Game 4 of the 2018 ALCS earned him a nomination for the “Best Play” award. He’ll compete with 16 others in the bracket style vote.

The 2019 ESPY’s will take place July 10. Fans can vote for the nominees at ESPYS.com.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images