Boston Red Sox’s prospect Jarren Duran has had quite the season thus far, but the outfielder managed to add yet another milestone to his impressive track record on Wednesday.

Fresh off a promotion to Double-A Portland on Monday, Duran was named Carolina League Player of the Month for May. The 22-year-old hit .388 with three home runs, 11 RBI’s and seven stolen bases during May for High-A Salem, to go along with a .460 on-base percentage and 1.021 OPS.

Jarren Duran named Carolina League Player of the Month 📰: https://t.co/E1RwROepRJ pic.twitter.com/PJ4plNlCnU — Salem Red Sox (@salemredsox) June 5, 2019

This didn’t come out of nowhere, as Duran has been tearing it up all season long in Salem, hitting .387 with four home runs, 19 RBI’s, 49 runs and 18 stolen bases over 50 games.

The left-handed hitter made his Sea Dogs debut in Portland Tuesday, collecting a single and walk in his first Double-A action.

Duran currently leads all of minor league baseball with his combined .386 average.

Thumbnail photo via Salem Red Sox