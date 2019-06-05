Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Rodgers took some much-deserved ribbing on Twitter for his brutal chugging attempt during a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game a couple of weeks ago.

The video of the MVP failing to finish a beer in one fell swoop also triggered some other quarterbacks around the league to show Rodgers up with chugging efforts of their own, easily out-shining the Green Bay Packers gunslinger.

Matt Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Jake Allen and Chase Daniels are just a few that out-chugged Rodgers.

But two weeks after his disappointing display, Rodgers is out throwing haymakers at his rivals.

“For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me,” Rodgers told reporters Tuesday, via Bleacher Reports’ “The Lefkoe Show.”

(You can watch the exchange here)

Burn.

But we’d like to take this opportunity to remind Rodgers of Tom Brady’s appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert last year. Not only does Brady top Rodgers in wins, Super Bowl wins, Super Bowl MVP’s and on and on and on, he is the OG beer-chugging quarterback.

That’s gotta sting.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images