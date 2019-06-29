Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Samuel Asselin was not a Boston Bruins fan growing up. In fact, he was the exact opposite.

The 20-year-old, who recently signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Providence Bruins, grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens. So naturally, the Bruins were his worst enemy.

But now that he’s in the organization, he’s excited to get started after scoring a league-high 48 goals for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in the 2018-19 season.

And he’s looking up to one player in particular that might not sit well with Habs fans: Brad Marchand.

“That’s exactly what I want,” Asselin told the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan at Bruins development camp Wednesday. “That’s what (the Bruins) want me to be and that’s what I want to be. I look up to (Brad Marchand). He’s a great player, he had 100 points. Not sure I’m going to do that, but who knows? I just want to be that pest and now I’m concentrating on the Providence Bruins and I just want to make the team and start from there.”

Well, Asselin probably already has brownie points from B’s fans.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Samuel Asselin's Twitter @asselin_samuel