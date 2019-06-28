Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With less than a week until free agency, the Boston Celtics are in in the middle of a pretty chaotic period.

Kemba Walker-to-Boston rumors are flying, while the potential departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford continue to linger as Sunday approaches. Despite all of the chaos, there are still other moves to be made.

Semi Ojeleye’s contract for next season will be guaranteed, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. Ojeleye will make $1.6 million next season.

Per sources, Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye's contract for next season is being guaranteed. No surprise there. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 27, 2019

The 24-year-old averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 56 games last season, but has served as an important defensive factor against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo thanks to his impressive build and strength.

Himmelsbach reported Wednesday that Ojeleye will not join the Celtics summer league team.

If the Celtics do in fact sign Walker, Ojeleye will be a key, affordable depth piece to next season’s roster.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images