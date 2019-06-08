The Boston Bruins need a win to stay alive as they travel to St. Louis to battle the Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday as +105 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston was pushed to the brink of elimination by a controversial 2-1 loss on home ice in Game 5, and for the first time in this year’s playoffs is winless in three of four games going into Sunday night’s Bruins vs. Blues betting matchup at the Enterprise Center.

The Bruins fell to defeat in Game 5 as -160 home chalk despite dominating for lengthy stretches, including the third period when they outshot St. Louis by a wide 14-7 margin. But Boston was once again unable to solve Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, who displayed the form that has made him a Calder Trophy contender, with the 25-year-old turning aside 38 of 39 shots to earn his ninth road victory of the postseason.

Boston now looks to Game 6 trailing on the NHL series prices for the first time in this year’s Stanley Cup Final. Set as -150 favorites to claim their first Stanley Cup title since 2011 entering Game 5, the Bruins now face +250 odds of emerging as this year’s champions, well back of the Blues, who now sport short -300 odds of winning their first title in franchise history.

The Blues have buoyed their Stanley Cup odds with vastly improved play on home ice. The team atoned for a lopsided 7-2 loss to Boston in Game 3 as a -120 wager with a disciplined performance in Game 4, tallying a 4-2 victory as narrow -115 chalk. With wins now in three of their past four contests at the Enterprise Center, St. Louis sits as a -125 favorite to end the series with a victory in Game 6.

However, the Blues will have to make do without forward Ivan Barbashev, who will miss the team’s bid to win the Stanley Cup on home ice while he serves a one-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Bruins forward Marcus Johansson on Thursday night. The 23-year-old has been a contributor on the Blues’ bottom six and penalty kill, which has effectively shut down Boston’s vaunted power play in the past two games.

With the Blues limiting visitors to two or fewer goals in five of their last seven home dates, the total for Sunday’s game has dipped to 5.0 for the second time in the series, with the UNDER sporting +125 odds.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images