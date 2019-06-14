Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A total of nine people now have been arrested in connection with the shooting of David Ortiz.

The six people originally arrested were led up court stairs Wednesday afternoon, but three others, Lanny Estafanny Perez Reyes, Jose Eduardo Ciprian and Carlos Rafael Alvarez, also were detained and charged with attempted murder, criminal association and illegal possession of weapons, according to WCVB, citing the National Prosecutor’s Office in the Dominican Republic.

Officials believe there are four more people connected to the shooting who still are at large.

The Red Sox legend was shot in the back late Sunday night. Ortiz underwent surgery before being flown back to Boston, where he underwent a second surgery and is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital. His wife, Tiffany Ortiz, has been providing updates throughout Ortiz’s recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images