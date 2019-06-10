Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A lot’s been said about David Ortiz since Sunday night, but few have managed to encapsulate the retired Boston Red Sox star as well as Tom Brady did Monday morning.

As you surely know by now, Ortiz was shot Sunday night at a bar in his native Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old underwent surgery after the attack and reportedly is in stable condition, but remained in intensive care as of Monday morning. Once he’s fully stable, Ortiz will be transferred to Boston for additional treatment, per ESPN.

Shortly after Julian Edelman’s heartfelt Instagram, Brady took to Twitter to send well wishes to Ortiz.

Here’s what the New England Patriots quarterback had to say:

Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!!! pic.twitter.com/QFFJ4nvQnU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 10, 2019

In case you needed further reminding of just how widely loved Ortiz is, former United States President Barack Obama also tweeted in support of the Red Sox legend.

Ortiz’s alleged shooter has been identified by authorities as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia. Police say that Garcia shot Ortiz in the back at the Dial Bar Lounge in Santo Domingo shortly before 9 p.m. local time.

Garcia reportedly was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. He sustained multiple severe injuries, including a cranium contusion.

