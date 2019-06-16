Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s pretty clear that the Boston Bruins were an immensely tight-knit group during the 2018-19 season.

Boston seemed to have a harmonized locker room with veterans setting the tone for younger players, and that ultimately led to a season that came up one win shy of claiming the Stanley Cup.

A big part of that cohesion is having leaders like Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

Many Bruins credited Bergeron for giving an epic speech in the locker room before Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, and Torey Krug shared another anecdote that perfectly summed up how Bergeron leads by example for younger players.

Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman touched on the story in his weekly “31 Thoughts” column:

“Krug told a great story about how Bergeron will come into the room after a bad period and say, ‘I’m playing frustrated, I have to calm down.’ It’s not yelled to the group, more of an aside that’s audible enough to get the message across. ‘Young players will hear that,’ Krug added, ‘and they will understand it is okay to get frustrated, as long they get a handle on it.’ “

It’s hard to put a value on the leadership qualities that Bergeron and Chara have brought to the Bruins over the years, and it’s tough to imagine how the dynamic of the locker room will change once their respective careers are over.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images