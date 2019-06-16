Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In all likelihood, Fenway Park will host another Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The question, of course, is when will baseball’s Midsummer Classic return to the home of the Boston Red Sox?

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy has been candid about the organization’s desire to host the All-Star Game, and reportedly even has a date in mind. Of course, nothing can happen without first being approved by Rob Manfred.

And while the MLB commissioner can’t promise Fenway will host the All-Star game anytime soon, he would like to see it happen sometime in the near future.

“I’ll tell you two things: We have a lot of demand for All-Star Games but we haven’t been in Boston since 1999 and my recollection is that ’99 was a hell of an event,” Manfred recently told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “I hope that we do have an opportunity to be in Boston before too many years go by.”

As Manfred said, the the 1999 Midsummer Classic — otherwise known as the Ted Williams game — was the last All-Star game hosted not just by the Red Sox, but also by the city of Boston. The Celtics haven’t hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 53 years (though they’re hoping to get one soon) and the Bruins haven’t hosted the NHL’s midseason celebration since 1996.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland with Dodger Stadium scheduled to host next year. The only other park scheduled after that is Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for 2026.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images