The United States finally is about to enter the soccer world’s biggest party.

USA will face Thailand on Tuesday in Auguste-Delaune II Stadium in Reims, France, in their opening game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The United States is trying to become just the second team to defend its world championship successfully, and the journey begins here in earnest.

The teams have faced off once before, with the U.S. trouncing Thailand 9-0 in 2016. Thailand isn’t expected to trouble USA on Tuesday, with the Americans holding significant advantages in experience and overall quality.

FOX will broadcast USA versus Thailand in English, and Telemundo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, June 11, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images