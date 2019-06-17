The United States’ Women’s National Team is off to a flaming hot start in this year’s Women’s World Cup, highlighted by their record-setting 13-0 defeat of Thailand earlier this week.
Now they’re off to the knockout round, becoming the eighth team in the international tournament to secure a spot in the Round of 16 on Sunday after a thrilling 3-0 victory over Chile.
Carli Llyod got things going for the USWNT with a goal in the 12th minute, becoming the first woman to score in six-straight Women’s World Cup games.
Chile nearly tied it off a free kick 10 minutes later. But the would-be goal was called back after defender Carla Guerrero was ruled offside.
The USWNT would take a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute thanks to Julie Ertz’s first-ever goal in the Women’s World Cup.
But they weren’t done there, with Lloyd notching her second goal of the game off a corner kick in the 36th minute to give the U.S. a 3-0 lead.
Lloyd missed an opportunity to become the first woman to record two hat tricks in their World Cup career after shooting one just wide of the net in the 81st minute.
The USWNT still has one more game left to play in the round, closing it out with a matchup against Sweden on Thursday. Kick-off is slated for 3 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images