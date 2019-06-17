Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are madly in love. And Father’s Day gave the latter a perfect excuse to share their love with the world.

In a heartfelt Father’s Day post on Instagram, Bundchen said there are “no words” to describe how much he means to her and their three children, accompanied by an adorable photo of him and the kids.

“There’s nothing that we love more than being with you!” she wrote. “Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair (cutter) in the world you are the best dad! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!”

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images