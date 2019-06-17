It’s no secret Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are madly in love. And Father’s Day gave the latter a perfect excuse to share their love with the world.
In a heartfelt Father’s Day post on Instagram, Bundchen said there are “no words” to describe how much he means to her and their three children, accompanied by an adorable photo of him and the kids.
“There’s nothing that we love more than being with you!” she wrote. “Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair (cutter) in the world you are the best dad! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!”
Happy Father’s Day my love. There’s no words to describe how much you mean to us. There’s nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz Dia dos Pais, meu amor. Não há palavras para descrever o quanto você significa para nós. Não há nada que amamos mais do que estar com você! Além de fazer as melhores cócegas, panquecas, e cortes de cabelo, você também é o melhor pai! Obrigada por sempre nos fazer sentir seguros e por nos amar. Nós te amamos muito!
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images