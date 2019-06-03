Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins appear to be a loose bunch in the most pressure-packed time of the NHL calendar.

Bruins center Noel Acciari on Sunday night narrated a video in which he and some teammates stroll down a St. Louis street, seemingly without a care in the world. The NHL shared the video Monday morning via Twitter, just hours before the Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Hey guys, just walking to dinner,” Acciari said. “We got a couple idiots over here just screaming.”

Acciari then delivers a punchline for the ages at teammates Jake DeBrusk’s expense.

"Got @JDebrusk behind me getting ready for his debut as a waiter in that outfit!" 😂 Noel Acciari checks in from the @NHLBruins off-day. #StanleyCup Confidential pic.twitter.com/JfRph0oSFR — NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2019

Seriously, what’s not to love about this group?

The Bruins lead the Blues 2-1, and the teams will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Enterprise center.

