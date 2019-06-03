The Boston Bruins appear to be a loose bunch in the most pressure-packed time of the NHL calendar.
Bruins center Noel Acciari on Sunday night narrated a video in which he and some teammates stroll down a St. Louis street, seemingly without a care in the world. The NHL shared the video Monday morning via Twitter, just hours before the Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
“Hey guys, just walking to dinner,” Acciari said. “We got a couple idiots over here just screaming.”
Acciari then delivers a punchline for the ages at teammates Jake DeBrusk’s expense.
Seriously, what’s not to love about this group?
The Bruins lead the Blues 2-1, and the teams will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Enterprise center.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images