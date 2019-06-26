If you’re missing hockey and wishing it was October already, you might want to feast your eyes upon some of Patrice Bergeron’s best plays from the Boston Bruins 2018-19 season.
The NHL ranked Bergeron’s top-10 plays from the Bruins’ memorable campaign, and they do not disappoint.
(If the video doesn’t load, click here to view it.)
The Bruins’ first-line center had one of his best offensive seasons, putting up 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) through 65 games played. The 33-year-old tied a career high with 32 goals on the season (previously set during the 2015-16 season), and almost tied his career-high in assists with 47 (career-high set at 48 from 2006-07 season). He also was nominated for the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward.
Considering he missed a little over a month due to an upper-body injury suffered in November, there’s no arguing that Bergeron had one heck of a season.
