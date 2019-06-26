Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re missing hockey and wishing it was October already, you might want to feast your eyes upon some of Patrice Bergeron’s best plays from the Boston Bruins 2018-19 season.

The NHL ranked Bergeron’s top-10 plays from the Bruins’ memorable campaign, and they do not disappoint.

The Bruins’ first-line center had one of his best offensive seasons, putting up 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) through 65 games played. The 33-year-old tied a career high with 32 goals on the season (previously set during the 2015-16 season), and almost tied his career-high in assists with 47 (career-high set at 48 from 2006-07 season). He also was nominated for the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward.

Considering he missed a little over a month due to an upper-body injury suffered in November, there’s no arguing that Bergeron had one heck of a season.

