BOSTON — It was the talking point of Thursday’s build up to Game 5.

Will Zdeno Chara, just two days after reportedly breaking his jaw in Game 4, take the ice at TD Garden against the St. Louis Blues in a pivotal game of the best-of-seven series.

Well, Chara is in. And, he’s starting.

And TD Garden absolutely lost it collective mind when the captain was announced in the starting lineup.

Take a look:

Chara introduced. That’s the loudest it’s been all postseason in this building. pic.twitter.com/97qQxDOcti — Michael McMahon (@McWham) June 7, 2019

Who knows how effective Chara can be, with the Bruins dressing seven defenseman for the tilt. But just him being out on the ice is an iconic Boston sports moment that won’t soon be forgotten.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images