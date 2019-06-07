Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dirk Nowtizki is living his best retired life.

The former Dallas Mavericks star officially called it quits after the 2018-19 season after a 21-year career. And since hitting his final shot in an NBA game, Nowitzki has been spending time with his family vacationing to Disney World and the Caribbean.

The 14-time All-Star continued his enjoyable summer Thursday when Nowitzki took batting practice before his annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball game. He certainly was enjoying himself, as you can see in the video below:

Nowitzki also threw out the first pitch prior to the Texas Rangers’ game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Yeah, he’s definitely enjoying the retired life.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images