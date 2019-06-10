The Boston Bruins’ proverbial back was against the wall Sunday night.
But Patrice Bergeron jumped right in and helped calm some of his teammates’ nerves.
The Bruins staved off elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, beating the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.
Boston has a pretty deep veteran core, with Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask and David Krejci all playing in their third Cup Final. And before Game 6, Bergeron stepped up and delivered a speech to the team that really resonated with everybody.
Defenseman Charlie McAvoy shed some light on what Bergeron’s message was.
Suffice to say the message got through.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images