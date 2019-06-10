Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ proverbial back was against the wall Sunday night.

But Patrice Bergeron jumped right in and helped calm some of his teammates’ nerves.

The Bruins staved off elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, beating the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.

Boston has a pretty deep veteran core, with Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask and David Krejci all playing in their third Cup Final. And before Game 6, Bergeron stepped up and delivered a speech to the team that really resonated with everybody.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy shed some light on what Bergeron’s message was.

McAvoy said it was Bergeron’s message that resonated the most. Talked to the team about everyone dreaming about this as kids and not letting it end yet. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 10, 2019

Charlie McAvoy says Patrice Bergeron stepped up with the pre-game message. “It was exactly what we needed.” He said his first #StanleyCup run has been such an emotional rollercoaster that it was tough until Bergeron spoke. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2019

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy said that Patrice Bergeron delivered quite the speech in the locker room ahead of this game. DeBrusk: “It made us all want to run through a wall.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 10, 2019

Suffice to say the message got through.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images