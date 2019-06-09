Let’s get this out of the way first: If your season is hinging on Karson Kuhlman being a colossal difference-maker in a must-win Stanley Cup Final game, then clearly there are some far bigger issues also in play.

*Looks at the Boston Bruins’ first line*

But the Bruins need to try something new in Sunday’s Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, and the upside Kuhlman presents far outweighs whatever risk is taken on by sitting David Backes or not using Steven Kampfer as a seventh defenseman.

And while slotting Kuhlman into the lineup could be a move that reeks of desperation, it’s by no means a decision that’s void of logic.

Arguably the best the second line has looked this season has been with Kuhlman joining Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. During the regular season, the trio had a goals for percentage of 72.73, while a Krejci-DeBrusk-different winger combo had a 57.14 rate, per Natural Stat Trick. Kuhlman hunts pucks well and plays with a good bit of energy, which might give a jolt to DeBrusk and Krejci, who have looked lifeless nearly every second they’ve been on the ice this series.

Kuhlman also has a winning pedigree, for whatever that’s worth, captaining Minnesota-Duluth to a Division I title in 2018. He also played in both Games 6 and 7 of the B’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, giving him some experience in Stanley Cup playoff elimination games.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old is averaging 10:51 time on ice this postseason, while Backes is averaging 9:44. That indicates Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t afraid to use Kuhlman, at least compared to Backes, which allows him to not lean as heavily on other wingers to double shift. That’s not to say Kuhlman is going to be used without limits, but at this point in the season you should be dressing guys you’re actually going to use for more than just a couple minutes.

After Sunday’s morning skate, Cassidy explained why he decided to go with Kuhlman.

“He’s got a good motor. That’s what we’ve liked about him,” Cassidy said, via team-provided audio. “He’s good on the walls, he’s quick, good forecheck motor. The challenge for him will be like a lot of our guys, getting inside of this big heavy D. But he is fast and responsible. And what I’ve found with him throughout is if he sat for stretches of time, we didn’t lose him. … he came back and gave us the same energy, which is pretty impressive for a young guy.”

Added Cassidy: “He was a winner in college and has a lot of those good attributes, so he’s used to playing in a support role, so that’s why we’re using him tonight. We did it in Toronto in important games, so we’re not nervous about how he’ll handle the moment. … We feel like he can help us win, so that’s the reason (for dressing him).”

Again, Kuhlman shouldn’t be looked upon to save the season, but the second line has been anemic through five games, and it’s clear Backes wasn’t helping them get any better. That makes putting Kuhlman in is a move worth making, regardless of risk.

