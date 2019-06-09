Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the Blues finally bring the Stanley Cup to St. Louis for the first time?

They have a chance to do just that Sunday night as they take on the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues have won two straight to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, however the Bruins have been in this spot before. They trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in the first round of this postseason before rattling off a pair of wins to move on.

Boston will shake up its lineup a bit, putting Karson Kuhlman in to skate on the second line right wing. St. Louis will be without Ivan Barbashev (suspended), but will welcome the return of Robert Thomas.

You can check out the projected lineups for both teams here.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Blues Game 6:

When: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

