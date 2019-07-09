Many baseball players are in the midst of a much-needed break, save for the best of the best.
The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hyun-jin Ryu will start for the American and National Leagues, respectively. The Boston Red Sox have three representatives this season: Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.
Here’s how to watch the 2019 MLB All-Star Game online:
When: Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go | FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images