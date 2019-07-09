Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many baseball players are in the midst of a much-needed break, save for the best of the best.

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hyun-jin Ryu will start for the American and National Leagues, respectively. The Boston Red Sox have three representatives this season: Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 MLB All-Star Game online:

When: Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images