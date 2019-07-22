Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox fans haven’t seen Nathan Eovaldi pitch since his return from the 60-day injured list Saturday, but that soon will change.

Ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, manager Alex Cora was asked about the pitcher and when the team planned to use him. Eovaldi, who will serve as the team’s closer, was not used Saturday or Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

But Cora said the right-hander will see game action no matter what the score is Monday night, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Cora says plan is to pitch Eovaldi no matter what the score tonight — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 22, 2019

Boston steamrolled the Orioles 17-6 on Saturday before being shutout 5-0 the following day, so it makes sense why Eovaldi wasn’t used. But he hasn’t pitched in a Major League Baseball game since April, so getting him into a game certainly will be beneficial to Eovaldi.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images