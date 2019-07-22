Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics have one of the premier young duos in the NBA.

… Right?

On Saturday, NBA on ESPN tweeted a graphic asking its followers to choose one of four under-25 duos: Denver Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkic and guard Jamal Murray; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and center Joel Embiid; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Luka Doncic; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and center DeAndre Ayton. As you see, the Brown-Tatum combo didn’t make the cut.

Take a look:

The NBA's duos 25 and younger are LEGIT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PombHWK86G — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2019

Listen, we don’t have a problem with the four duos that NBA on ESPN chose. However, you easily could make the case that this graphic should include five duos, with Brown and Tatum being the addition.

But hey, overlooking the Celtics seems to be all the rage these days.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images