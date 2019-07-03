The Boston Bruins signed goaltender Maxime Lagace to a one-year, two-way deal Monday to fill Zane McIntyre’s role in Providence.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney sounded pleased with the deal, noting Lagace will be a “good buffer” for younger goaltender’s Kyle Keyser and Dan Vladar, who very much still are in the development stages of their respective careers.
Lagace played in 17 career games with a 3.92 goals against average and a .868 save percentage with the Vegas Golden Knights.
To hear more on Lagace from Sweeney, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.