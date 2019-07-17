Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Enes Kanter officially was introduced as a member of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday afternoon at Auerbach Center.

And after he answered some questions — and took a jab at Kyrie Irving — Kanter got in on the media fun.

Kemba Walker also was introduced Wednesday and after he explained why he chose to sign with Celtics and decided on No. 8 for his jersey, the newest Boston point guard took questions by himself in a brief post-presser availability.

Walker answered each question, and then came time for the last one that was asked by Kanter, who jumped in with the media.

“Last question, how many times are you going to pass me the ball?,” Kanter joked before the session concluded.

(You can watch the video here)

Maybe Kanter has a career in reporting post-basketball.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images